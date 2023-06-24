ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a man last seen kayaking Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made Friday afternoon, deputies are looking for 61-year-old Michael Scott Sundstrom. The post indicates he is missing and in danger.

He was last seen on a kayak in the 1100 block of Fort Pickens Road South. That’s near beach condominiums in Gulf Breeze and also west of the Pensacola Beach toll booth. He’s 5’6″ and 150 pounds according to the post. It does not say approximately what time he was last spotted Friday.