Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 on the 1200-block of Greenbrier Blvd., according to the post.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 on the 1200-block of Greenbrier Blvd., according to the post.

Troyer is 5-foot-5, 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Troyer was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts pushing a dark-colored stroller.

Troyer was last seen on Thursday afternoon pushing a stroller.

Anyone with information regarding Troyer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.