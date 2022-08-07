ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes.

The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the 200 block of Pensacola Beach Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said they don’t have a description of what he may have been wearing. The post did not have a physical description but did have a picture. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.