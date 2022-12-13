ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Deputies said Shirley might be in the Brewton, Ala. area driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag IG44RT.

Deputies said Shirley was wearing a red shirt, red shoes and blue jeans. Shirley is 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Wise’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.