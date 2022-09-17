Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according to the post.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according to the post.

Wright is 4-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds. Wright was last seen wearing a black, white and red shirt with a gold lion on the front and jeans, according to the post.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.