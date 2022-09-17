Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 200-block of St. Patrick Avenue, according to the post.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 200-block of St. Patrick Avenue, according to the post.

Daniels was last seen wearing light colored jeans with a black or white sports bra, black hat and carrying multiple bags.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.