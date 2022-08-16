UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 on the 8500-block of Laurel Ave., according to the post.

Baez was last seen wearing a long sleeve black and gray shirt, gold cargo pants and black and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Baez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.