PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens current hair colour is blue.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information on where Owens could be located or if you have seen her recently please call them at 850-436-9620.