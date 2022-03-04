ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man has gone missing and could be endangered.

ECSO is asking the public’s help in locating Jeremy Raye Fowler. Fowler was last seen Thursday, March 3, around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Payne Road in Pensacola. ECSO does not know what Fowler could have been wearing before he was last seen.

Fowler may be driving a 2020 KIA Soul with Florida tags JRWV42. The direction the KIA Soul drove off in is also unknown.

If anyone knows of Fowler’s whereabouts or any information please call Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620