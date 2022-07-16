Donald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta Avenue at 3 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man,” who was last seen in the Pensacola area, according to a Facebook post.

Donald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta Avenue at 3 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Deputies with the ECSO said Milligan was wearing khaki shorts and a white T-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Milligan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.