MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered adult.

Dana Marie Wilson, 49, was last seen on Sunday, March 3 on the 4400 block of Crabtree Church Road. Wilson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. wearing a pink shirt and black shorts. Wilson was driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with Florida Tag #2764BX. Wilson may be in need of medical attention.

ECSO says if you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts or have seen her call them at 850-436-9620,