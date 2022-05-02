PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook a man is missing and endangered. Reginald Leon Adams, 62, went missing out of Pensacola on Thursday.

According to Escambia County Sheriffs, Adams was last seen on Thursday, April 28, on the 7800 block of Sumpter Street around 8 a.m. Adams was last seen wearing gray dress pants and a red/rust-colored sleeve-less t-shirt. Adams has brown eyes and black with graying hair.

Escambia County Sheriffs ask if anyone has seen Adams around, knows where he is, or has any information that can help locate him to call them at 850-436-9620.