MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Monday, a retired U.S. Navy veteran in need of a new roof, got exactly what he had been waiting for.

“It’s been three years with a bad roof and I just can’t afford to do it myself,” said Milton resident and retired veteran, Kevin St. Onge.

Kevin St. Onge, who served for almost 25 years, was in need of a new roof after it suffered damages in Hurricane Sally. But, after battling with his insurance company which wasn’t going to cover it, he was left looking for options.

That’s when he reached out to Pensacola Habitat for Humanity who selected him as the recipient of a new roof.

It was an emotional day for St. Onge as crews from Holloway Roofing got to work on the home, using the materials donated by Owens Corning.

“It means the world,” said St. Onge.

“We have a great military community around here and sometimes they come in need. Some people come in, need it happens and it’s just nice to be a part of it and give back a little bit,” said Alex Holloway, owner of Holloway Roofing.

The new roof comes as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Their nationwide effort to honor those who serve and has provided more than 475 military members with new roofs

St. Onge estimates the donated roof saved him at least $20,000 and a number of headaches.

“Obviously water intrusion. You gotta worry about your house just deteriorating from the inside out. Not only that you have to worry about insurance as well. So mister St. Onge was dealing with his insurance increasing and his mortgage rate going up several hundred dollars a month which could eventually price him out of his own home,” said Matthew Patrick, a sales manager at Owens Corning.

“It’s gonna be a relief not to get up every time it rains and look around the house and see if anything’s leaking. It’s just such a relief. It’s incredible,” said St. Onge.