PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A military veteran lost everything to a fire Monday evening. Tony Stroud lost the home he grew up in on North Hayne Street near East Baars Street next to Interstate 110.

“I went to the store and came back and all I know is the house was on fire and the firemen got here at the same time I did,” Stroud said. “I don’t know what happened, man. I lost everything. Everything.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Penscacola Fire Department tried to save what they could but they said it’s a total loss.

Stroud, an Army veteran who served in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has been through a lot lately.

“How much can a person take?” Stroud said. “I try to live right. I try to do right.”

His mother died earlier this year. Now his truck, his home and everything inside is gone.

“I need help real bad,” Stroud said. “Real bad, I lost my truck. I mean, it’s just everything. My whole world is being destroyed.”

The American Red Cross was notified to provide Stroud with some assistance. He’s getting some help from his family too.

“I’m gonna make it,” he said. “God’s gonna make sure I make it though. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s just something I’ve got to go through.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.