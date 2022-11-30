ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun.

James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion County, Fla., before running out of gas in the Cantonment area. He then broke into a couple of homes, a motor home and a shed, arming himself with a knife, a gun and the keys to a Toyota pickup truck, all of which were not his.

“He even has the audacity to cook a meal and take a nap during the unwelcomed exploit,” The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “The hooligan leaves with the stolen gun and the stolen truck.”

On Monday, deputies said they apprehended Mitchell and the truck and gun were recovered.

Deputies said they believe Mitchell also stopped in Santa Rosa County and broke into two homes before coming to Escambia County.

Mitchell was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.