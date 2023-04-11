The Garden of Peace & Hope, a memorial for homicide victims, in Pensacola is set to open on April 24, according to a release.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Garden of Peace & Hope, a memorial for homicide victims in Pensacola, is set to open on April 24, according to a release.

The public is invited to join in on the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.. It is located in Corrine Jones Park on W. Government Street.

“The Garden of Peace and Hope was created as a place of hope and healing to honor the lives of those taken through an act of violence, providing a place of solitude and reflection for their loved ones,” reads the release.

Photo provided by the City of Pensacola

The City of Pensacola, former Mayor Grover C. Robinson, Lavon Brown, members of Parents Against Injustice and Negligence (P.A.I.N.), Joe Derueil Associates, David Del Gallo Construction Group and Christina Talbert of Graceful Ground and Garden contributed to the memorial.