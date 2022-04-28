ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash that resulted in one person’s death.

The crash happened Thursday, April 28, at W Jackson Street and Benson Place. The driver was traveling along W Jackson Street when he veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and street sign, according to a news release from FHP.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver “suffered from a medical condition,” which caused the crash, according to the release.

FHP also determined that the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash happened at 1:30 p.m., according to the release.