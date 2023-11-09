PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Latin Grammy nominees José Hernández and Mariachi Sol de México are coming to Pensacola to perform their annual Christmas show, “A Merry-Achi Christmas.”

The event will be held at Saenger Theatre at 118 South Palafox Place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

EVENT LOCATION:

The world-renowned mariachi band has collaborated with artists such as The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Selena, Linda Ronstadt, Juan Gabriel, Jose Feliciano, Vicente Fernández and a record-breaking tour with superstar Luis Miguel. The band has also provided music for soundtracks for the following movies: “Old Gringo,” “American Me,” “Rango,” “Glory Road,” “Sea Biscuit,” “Don Juan de Marco,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” and more.

The band’s latest Latin Grammy nomination came in 2022 for their last album, “40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi.”

Mariachi Sol de México roster:

Trumpets José Hernández Moisés Ortiz Carlos Toledo

Violins Adrián Grijalva Guadalupe González Adrian Vaca Patrick Molina Nathan Fernandez Fernando Moreno

Guitar Alejandro Asencio

Vihuela José “Pepe” Pérez

Guitarrón Arnulfo Sanchez

Harp Guillermo “Willie” Acuña



For tickets, call 850-595-3880 or buy them online.

