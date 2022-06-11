PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advocates for stricter gun control are gathering across the nation and along the gulf coast Saturday. “March for Our Lives” events are planned in Foley and Pensacola Saturday morning starting at 10.

March for Our Lives was started in 2018 by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. They are calling on the president and lawmakers to take action and in their words “end the gun violence epidemic.” The Pensacola event will start at Plaza Ferdinand VII and the Foley event is scheduled to start at 710 East Myrtle Avenue. These are just some of the hundreds of marches planned today to draw attention to the issue following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.