PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — March 1 marked the beginning of beach season in Pensacola, and residents were excited to enjoy the warm weather.

“Just really sit underneath the pier enjoy the water a bit,” aid Pensacola resident Erica Himka, who was at the beach with her daughter. “Get the newborn out and enjoy the sunshine.”

Beachgoers were already in the water as Pensacola Beach lifeguards took the stand for the first time this season.

“We have lifeguard staff in the towers, watching the water and out on patrol watching for swimmers in distress, watching for rip currents, and educating and protecting the public on Pensacola Beach,” said Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Water Safety Captain Jake Wilson.

Last season, Pensacola beach lifeguards performed 98 rescues and assisted115 swimmers in distress. This season falls on rip current awareness week.

“If you’re caught in one you should try to remain calm,” said Wilson. “Call for help if you can, and then swim parallel to shore and then that way hopefully you’ll flush out and get back to shore.”

This year the team hired 14 new lifeguards and welcomed 36 returning lifeguards. For anyone interested in joining the team they are holding tryouts March 18 at The University of West Florida pool.

There are currently three life guard towers out on Casino beach but as summer approaches, staffing will increase to up to 10 towers.