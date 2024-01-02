PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a new year, and many people will use it as a fresh start to meet their goals. For a lot of people, that means getting active.

“I’ve been working for the Y for a long time, and every year, we see people get fired up for New Year’s,” YMCA of Northwest Florida Director of Advancement Andrea Rosenbaum said. “So if you’re feeling fired up, try and capture that.”

Working out may have more benefits than you’d think.

“When we start getting active and moving, you’re gonna manage your stress better; you’re gonna sleep better,” Rosenbaum said. “You’re really gonna start feeling a little lighter and a little happier.”

Finding a fitness community can also be a way to meet people.

“Doing it in an environment like this is a social connection, and we know that being alone and lonely is just as bad as not being active,” Rosenbaum said.

But often, New Year’s resolutions don’t last as far into the year as some people would like.

“Some people don’t like working out all the time, and it can be hard for them to stick to a program,” YMCA group fitness instructor Rachel Rightmyer said. “So I guess my advice for them would be to get out there and just try something new. If it’s not your favorite thing at first, you might fall in love with it over time.”

“People will ask me all the time, ‘What’s the best exercise to do?’ And I say the best exercise to do is the one that you’re gonna do. So if you really don’t like running, don’t start running,” Rosenbaum said.

Their advice at the YMCA is to start small with your goals and just keep at it.