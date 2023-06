PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found Thursday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called around 3 p.m. to Mobile Highway and New Warrington Road. They found a man dead near a dumpster. Deputies say it was a white man believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, according to investigators. The sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office are working to identify the man and determine how he died.