PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Sparta’s 11th Annual All Krewe Humanitarian Food Drive Challenge is right around the corner, and competitors are ready.

Held at the Manna Food Bank in Pensacola, FL, the exciting tradition is set to kick off this Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The food drive supports the hungry in Santa Rosa and Escambia Rosa counties, and according to a new release, Pensacola Mardi Gras krewes have been collecting donations for months to prepare for the competition.

“The krewes have supported Manna’s mission to feed the hungry for years, and the tens of thousands of pounds of healthy food they donate in late winter/early spring make a tremendous difference in the lives of hungry children, seniors, families, veterans, and individuals in need,” said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker.

Winners of the challenge are separated into two categories: Small Krewe Division (45 members or less) and Large Krewe Division (46 members or more). Each division receives a first place trophy with recognition given for second and third places as well.

“We (the Krewes) just want people to realize that Pensacola Mardi Gras is not only about the parties and the fun; it’s about helping our community,” said Jimmy Hendrix of Krewe of Sparta and Pensacola Mardi Gras’ 2020 King Priscus.

The official winners are to be announced at the Pensacola Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Priscus celebration on Mardi Gras night.