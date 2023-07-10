ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a drive-by shooting in front of Chasers Liquor Store & Bar on North W Street left one man dead and another injured around midnight on Sunday. The manager at Chasers says they’re saddened by what happened.

“You know it’s sad somebody got killed, lost their life, our condolences go out to their family. And the person that also got shot that survived, condolences to their family too,” said Edward Mitchell, General Manager at Chasers Liquor Store & Bar.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, both victims were taken to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead, and the other is recovering

Johnny Zoghby works in the area along W Street. He says he’s not shocked by the violence.

“Maybe we could just all come together as a community and push to do what’s right because you do see some stuff around here sometimes,” said Zoghby.

Chasers’ manager says the business already takes steps to keep customers safe.

“We work with the sheriff’s department at night, we have them on staff, the parking lot is well lit. I don’t know how you can stop a drive by shooting,” said Mitchell. “I mean, we do the best we can with security.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing.