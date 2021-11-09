Man, woman found shot dead inside car: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double homicide.

The ECSO says at about 6:45 Tuesday morning, deputies were called to Waycross and Stonewall Avenues off Gulf Beach Highway in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman shot dead inside a car.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The ECSO says they are continuing to investigate the homicides and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO or CrimeStoppers.

