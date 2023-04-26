ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man is behind bars in Escambia County after leading deputies on a chase on April 17. Andretrius Bivins was able to avoid being caught and was captured Tuesday, according to the Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Bivins was booked into jail at around 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. He is charged with a traffic violation, fleeing/eluding police, contempt of court, driving with a suspended license and is being held on no bond.

According to the arrest report, deputies with the ECSO’s Gun Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance at a Holiday Inn on North Davis Highway on April 17. One of the investigators said he saw Bivins walk out of the hotel, get into a car and drive away.

An earlier record check using the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database showed Bivins’ ID had “multiple suspensions in which notice had been provided,” according to the arrest report. The suspensions were for failure to pay court financial obligations, fleeing/eluding and financial responsibility.

The investigators then followed Bivins west on Interstate 10 near U.S. Highway 29 where they tried to pull him over. Bivins sped off headed west driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The investigators lost sight of Bivins near Pine Forest Road. The investigators then went back to the Holiday Inn where they watched surveillance footage, which backed up their statements about Bivins getting into a car and driving away.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Bivins on Tuesday, April 25 and took him into custody.