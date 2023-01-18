PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man who tried to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.

Jared Stanga changed his plea Wednesday from “not guilty” to “no contest.” He remains in the Escambia County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Surveillance video from May 2021 shows Stanga get out of his car, run over and grab an 11-year-old girl, and try to take her back to his car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl fought back, she ran home and he left the area near Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

Stanga will be sentenced on February 14.