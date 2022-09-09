PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has handed down two life sentences for a Pensacola man who killed his stepson and tried to kill his stepson’s girlfriend.

James Blackmon shot and killed Christopher Roan after the two got into an argument in December 2020.

Roan was found dead inside the hallway of a home on Packwood Drive. Blackmon also fired shots into a camper almost hitting Roan’s girlfriend.