ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol.

On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

On June 25, 2021, Andersen fled from Pensacola police officers as they attempted to make a traffic stop for driving in the wrong lane. A short time later, other Pensacola police officers again tried to stop Andersen. While fleeing, Andersen struck an officer with the car who was on foot patrol. Andersen was not apprehended and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

One June 26, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Andersen then fled again and led deputies on a pursuit at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. Deputies said Andersen was apprehended in Milton, after a deputy immobilized his vehicle.

“The defendant’s actions put our citizens and law enforcement officers in danger,” Prosecuting attorney Molly Snyder said. “The defendants egregious display of recklessness warrants a substantial sentence.”

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Andersen will serve three years of his sentence day-for-day as a minimum-mandatory sentence.