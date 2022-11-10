A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of burglarizing over half a dozen ATMs in the Escambia County area.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of burglarizing over half a dozen ATMs in the Escambia County area.

Arthur Streety, 41, is accused of stealing over $23,000 and damaging the ATMs in the process. One machine was allegedly completely removed from the original location.

When officers executed a search warrant on Streety’s home, they found “multiple pieces of evidence linking {Streety} to the burglaries.” They also found guns and 24 grams of heroin.

Streety was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trafficking in heroin

Burglary (multiple counts)

Attempted burglary

Grand Theft

Criminal Mischief

His sentencing for trafficking in heroin must be served day-to-day.