ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of burglarizing over half a dozen ATMs in the Escambia County area.
Arthur Streety, 41, is accused of stealing over $23,000 and damaging the ATMs in the process. One machine was allegedly completely removed from the original location.
When officers executed a search warrant on Streety’s home, they found “multiple pieces of evidence linking {Streety} to the burglaries.” They also found guns and 24 grams of heroin.
Streety was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Trafficking in heroin
- Burglary (multiple counts)
- Attempted burglary
- Grand Theft
- Criminal Mischief
His sentencing for trafficking in heroin must be served day-to-day.
