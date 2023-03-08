PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man who tried to kidnap a girl at an Escambia County bus stop will spend 15 years in prison, according to the Escambia County Clerk of Court.

32-year-old Jared Stanga will face 15 years in state prison, followed by 2 years of supervised probation and 3 years of standard probation, according to the clerk.

Stanga plead “no contest” to aggravated assault and battery in January. Stanga was being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Surveillance video from May 2021 shows Stanga get out of his car, run over and grab an 11-year-old girl from her bus stop, and try to take her back to his car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place near Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. The girl was able to fight Stanga off and eventually get away.