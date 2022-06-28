ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wanted on two murder charges turned himself in Tuesday, June 28, according to Pensacola Police.

Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, turned himself into the Escambia County Jail He was wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. Pensacola Police believe Thomas may be involved in a shooting that killed Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18.

The pair were shot at Attucks Court apartments Wednesday, June 22 off West Cervantes Street in Pensacola. Parker was pronounced dead on scene while Bullard was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to Pensacola Police.