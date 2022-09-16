ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO.

Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in 2014 and 2016. In 2014, Holmes was arrested and charged with robbery and simple assault. Holmes was booked in December 2016 and charged with battery, larceny, vehicle theft, fraud, stolen property, resisting an officer and a probation violation.

If you have any information regarding Holmes whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

