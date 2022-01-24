Man wanted for questioning in homicide at Cervantes Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened Saturday. ESCO said the man is not a suspect in the homicide.

Jabbaar Raheem Rivers Franklin is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened Jan. 22 at Cervantes Street in Pensacola. Deputies said one man was shot and killed inside his vehicle at the 3300 block of Cervantes Street near Wentworth Street in Pensacola.

Franklin is wanted for questioning only. If you have any information, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.