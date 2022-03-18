ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning for a recent homicide.

Christopher Occie McCullough, 38, is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened Sunday, March 12 on the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

McCullough is wanted for questioning only, according to the post. Currently, he is not a suspect.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP to report any information about the homicide case.