ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kevin Donell Owens, Jr., 20, to question him in reference to an October shooting.

Deputies said Owens is wanted for questioning only in reference to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, in the area of Navy Boulevard and Payton Drive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.