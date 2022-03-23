ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened at West Johnson Avenue.

Deputies are looking for Roosevelt Broadnax Jr., who may have information about a homicide that happened March 12 at the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue.

Deputies believe a 47-year-old man was shot while riding his bike. The man was found with a single gunshot wound, according to the ESCO.

Broadnax is wanted for questioning only. Currently, he is not a suspect. If you have any information about Broadnax’s whereabouts, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.