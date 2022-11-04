PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.
Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West.
Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will be extradited to Pensacola to face charges.
