ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened at Attucks Court apartments.

Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, is wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18. The pair were shot at Attucks Court Wednesday, June 22 off West Cervantes Street. Police said Thomas is “armed and dangerous.”

The man was pronounced dead on scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. She later died from her injuries, according to Pensacola Police.

If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, call the Pensacola Police at 850-435-1900.