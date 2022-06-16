Escambia County deputies are looking for a man who damaged two of their vehicles.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies said they are looking for a man who damaged two of their vehicles.

The car’s windows were smashed in at an apartment complex at the 8000 block of Prine Forest Road. Deputies obtained security footage showing the man they believe damaged the vehicles.



If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.