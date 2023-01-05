ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual involved in a burglary at Damian’s Enterprises, an ice cream distribution company in Pensacola.

ECSO said the burglary happened over the weekend at 1300 Sycamore Drive. Deputies said the man stole cash, a gun and several other items. WKRG News 5 obtained surveillance footage from Damian’s Enterprises.

ECSO told WKRG News 5 the man caused financial damage to Damian’s, as well, by unplugging equipment which kept the ice cream cold.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate this burglary.

Damian’s Enterprises said, “This person is carrying a pistol so everyone should be careful in this person’s presence. I am sure the Escambia County Sheriff’s department is ready to respond to credible leads to get this dangerous person off the streets.”

If you have any information on the suspect, call ECSO at 850-436-9620.