The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was wanted for battery on a deputy, according to a Facebook post.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was wanted for battery on a deputy, according to a Facebook post. Deputies made the arrest Thursday night.

Deputies said the Anthony Demtri Williams, 31, fled from a traffic strop. This happened at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to the post, the Williams crashed his car on Jackson Street and tried to run away. Two K9s and deputies “quickly caught up to him.”

Williams is charged with possession of marijuana, traffic violation, two counts of fleeing/eluding police, hit and run, resisting an officer and assault, according to the jail log.

He is being held at the Escambia County Jail on a $47,000 bond.