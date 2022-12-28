ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times.

ECSO said Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:45 a.m., at 120 Chiefs Way as a passenger in a red 4-door Chevy pickup truck.

Reuben is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. Chief Chip Simmons said they ran a criminal history check and Reuben had 11 previous felony charges and six felony convictions.

The sheriff’s office is still considering Reuben armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call ECSO at 850-436-9620, or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.