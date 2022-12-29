ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 a.m., at an ECAT bus stop, after a tip came in.

Reuben was wanted for the charges of two counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping.

On Monday, the victim told deputies earlier in the day she was with her 18-year-old son and Reuben at a cemetery off Massachusetts Avenue. Sometime later, the victim said it was time to go and all three got into the car.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said when they got into the car, that’s when Reuben put a knife to the 18-year-old’s throat. Simmons said Reuben then pulled both victims out of the car and forced them into the back seat. Simmons then got into the driver’s seat and drove around until stopping at a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive.

Seizing an opportunity, Simmons said the victim then grabbed a bottle of pepper spray out of her purse, grabbed Reuben’s head and sprayed him, while telling her son to “run for his life.”

Simmons said the 18-year-old fled, but was chased by Reuben, who caught him and stabbed him approximately 15 times.

Reuben has not been booked into the Escambia County Jail yet, but ECSO told WKRG News 5 he will not have a bond, due to him violating probation.

WKRG News 5 will update this story with more information when it is available.