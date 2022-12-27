ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old woman in the chest and her 18-year-old son 15 times, Monday, on Massachusetts Ave., in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputies responded to a stabbing incident around 4 p.m., at the 300 block of Fairfield Drive, where they found the 47-year-old victim.

The victim told deputies earlier in the day she was with her 18-year-old son, and the suspect, Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, at a cemetery off Massachusetts Ave. Sometime later, the victim said it was time to go and all three got into the car. While in the car, Simmons said it was at this time, Reuben allegedly put the knife to the 18-year-old’s neck.

“The two victims get in the front seat of the vehicle and Tamondo gets in the back,” Simmons said. “He then pulls out a knife, holds it to the throat of the 18-year-old, and says, ‘We are not going to leave.’ Then he stabs both victims. He stabbed the 47-year-old female in the center of the chest.”

According to Simmons, Reuben then pulls them out of the car, makes the victims get in the back seat, gets in the driver’s seat and drives around. Simmons said Reuben drove until he got to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive.

“Keep in mind, during this time, both victims have knife wounds to their bodies,” Simmons said. “He took their phones and made the comment that they are going to die today.”

Seizing an opportunity, Simmons said the victim then grabbed a bottle of pepper spray out of her purse, grabbed Reuben’s head and sprayed him, while telling her son to “run for his life.”

Simmons said the 18-year-old fled, but was chased by Reuben, who caught him and stabbed him multiple times, approximately 15 times.

“He had stab wounds to his arms, to his neck, to his chest and to his legs,” Simmons said. “Our female victim took the opportunity to get into her car and drive across the street to get help, while still suffering from a stab wound in the center of her chest.”

Both victims are currently being treated at a local hospital for “very serious injuries,” according to Simmons.

Ruben is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. Simmons said they ran a criminal history check and Ruben had 11 previous felony charges and six felony convictions.

“Our message to you, Mr. Ruben, is this, turn yourself in,” Simmons said. “We will not stop looking for you. You are a danger to our community, and we will not stop until you are behind bars. Ruben is no stranger to a life of crime. Our thoughts and prayers are with both victims. Momma and son fought like hell and continue to fight for their lives.”

Simmons said Ruben is considered armed and dangerous.

“This is the kind of individual who is roaming our streets,” Simmons said. “He is not alone though. Our deputies and area law enforcement officers are on his trail. We will find him, and he better not have that knife with him when we do.”

The motive for the stabbing is still unclear, according to Simmons.

“My understanding is that his mother was at the cemetery, and they were there visiting for the holiday,” Simmons said. “The motive is still unclear. Is it possible that he didn’t want to leave at that time, or was there more to it, I don’t know? At this time, motive doesn’t matter when you have a knife, and you stab someone in the center of the chest, and you stab another person 15 times. There are stab wounds all over this young man, and I hope he pulls through. He doesn’t deserve this.”

ECSO said Reuben was last seen fleeing the area of Massachusetts Avenue, wearing all black. If you have any information, call ECSO at 850-436-9620, or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.