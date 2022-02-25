ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Eric Paulchek, who is wanted for:

Trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Paulchek also has a warrant out for battery, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Deputies searched the Papered Paws Resort using a warrant. Deputies found “a felony amount of fentanyl and five firearms,” at the building at Mobile Highway, according to the post.

If you have any information about Paulchek’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ESCO at 850-436-9620.