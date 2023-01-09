ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a December armed robbery.

ECSO said on Dec. 27, 2022, Edward Jerome Butler Jr., 45, followed a vehicle and caused an automobile accident on the 11000th block of North Hwy. 97, in the Walnut Hill area. Once the automobile accident occurred, ECSO said Butler allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking cash, a firearm, and other property from the victim and from inside the victim’s vehicle. ECSO said Butler then allegedly used the victim’s credit/debit card to withdraw money.

ECSO said Butler was driving a white sedan during the armed robbery.

Butler is wanted for battery, aggravated assault, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and fraud (illegal use of a credit card.)

The sheriff’s office said Butler is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.