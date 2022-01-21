Man wanted after 5-year-old shoots themselves at Pensacola village, gun left under pillow

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Timothy Dortch

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man wanted for child neglect charges after a five-year-old was found shot on Jan. 20 at Pensacola village.  

Timothy Dortch is wanted for improper storage of a firearm and child neglect after a 5-year-old child accidentally shot themselves in the foot. Dortch placed the gun under a pillow on a bed, where it was later found by the child.

The child then accidentally shot themselves in the foot. The child was then taken to a hospital where he may need surgery to fix his foot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories