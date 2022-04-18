PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly using a baby as a shield while he resisted arrest early Monday morning.

Jeremy Lee, 34, has been booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a home and found Lee acting in an aggressive manner approaching deputies while making demands of what he wanted them to say and do, according to an arrest report.

A woman there said Lee was drunk, being aggressive and she wanted him to leave. Lee reportedly went to the woman’s vehicle and grabbed the baby from the backseat. He yelled aggressively demanding deputies to leave. Deputies say they tried to get the child away but Lee fell to the ground. Deputies punched Lee until he let go of the baby who was then taken to safety, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

After being placed in handcuffs, Lee kicked the door while inside a patrol car so deputies added a restraint to his legs.

Lee is charged with interference with child custody, domestic violence assault, child abuse and resisting arrest.