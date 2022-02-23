PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man will be sentenced Thursday morning for a DUI crash that killed a woman in 2021.

Billy Bowman will learn his fate when he goes before a judge for his sentencing hearing. Troopers said Bowman had been drinking at Flora-Bama and crashed into a car, killing Cylea Lyrio on Perdido Key Drive.

“She was just full of life,” said Frency Moore. “She loved to help people.”

In March, we talked to Moore just two days after she lost her mother.

“I understand no one got up that morning and decided they were going to kill someone but they did,” said Moore.

Bowman’s blood alcohol content was 0.137. Troopers found an empty gin bottle near his steering wheel. He pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter.

Lyrio was killed on her way home from work at Perdido Beach Resort.

Three months later, her friend and coworker Stacy Wells, who was also on her way home late at night, was killed near Gulf Beach Highway and Bauer Road.

In that case, Lewis Winn is charged with DUI manslaughter. He’s scheduled in court at the end of March to either enter a plea or move forward with a trial.

Bowman faces up to 15 years in prison and there’s a mandatory minimum sentence of four years.